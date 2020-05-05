Fire Breaks Out in a Flat in Atlas Building Near Napean Sea Road in Mumbai, 2 Women Rescued, Cooling Operations Underway

Fire Near Napean Sea Road (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 5: A level-II fire broke out in a flat in Atlas building, near Napean Sea Road earlier today. Two women were safely rescued from the building, after being trapped due to the fire. The fire which broke at around 4:40 am on Tuesday has been doused and cooling operation is underway. According to reports, the fire started inside the sixth floor of a flat and was confined to two bedrooms. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There have been no reports of any injuries.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire involved electric wiring, electrical installation, wood bed, bedding and wooden furniture. In the month of March, a major fire broke out on the top floor of the Sea Springs building at Mumbai's posh Bandstand area in Bandra. In the tragic incident, one person lost her life and another was critically injured in the fire at Sea Springs building. Fire in Mumbai's Bandra: Blaze Engulfs Sea Springs Building in Bandstand, One Killed.

View Image of the Fire That Broke Out Earlier Today:

Mumbai: Fire broke out in a flat in Atlas building, Nepean Sea Road today; Two women were safely rescued from the building, cooling operation is underway pic.twitter.com/6TCDPCYhcb — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

According to a Free Press Journal report, residents of the building alleged that the fire brigade reached the spot without a ladder and was spraying water from the adjacent building to control the fire. The fire brigade had only reached with jumbo jet spray. However, later a Turn Table Ladder arrived at the spot which was used to douse the raging flames.