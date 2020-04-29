Fire Erupts Near Old HAL Airport in Bengaluru After Magnesium Scrap Stockpile Catches Flames

Fire | Image Used For Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 29: A fire broke out near the old Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in the city. According to an ANI update, the incident happened after the magnesium scrap stockpile caught flames. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and there have been no reports of any casualties so far. DCP Whitefield has confirmed that the entire area has been cordoned off and all precautionary efforts are being taken.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at the airport in Maharashtra's Solapur city. No casualty was reported in the incident too. Reportedly, there was a lot of dry grass around the airport due to which it spread quickly. Fire Breaks Out At Solapur Airport in Maharashtra, No Casualty Reported.

Check ANI tweet about the fire:

#UPDATE Magnesium scrap stockpile has caught fire. Eight fire tenders are currently operating at the spot. The entire area has been cordoned off & fire has been isolated. No casualties are reported: DCP Whitefield #Bengaluru https://t.co/dGkgbymZ0s — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Last year, three firemen sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at the HAL located at Sunabeda in Koraput district today. The fire had broken out in the testing house while testing an aircraft engine was undergoing. The firemen immediately rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames.