Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security has been beefed up after Lawrence Bishnoi appeared as prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case. The Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district in broad daylight. As per reports, Lawrence planned to assassinate the 56-year-old actor over his involvement in blackbuck poaching case. A police official was quoted as saying, “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan,” reports HT. Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder: Autopsy Reveals 24 Bullet Wounds on His Body.

Salman Khan’s Security Beefed Up

.@BeingSalmanKhan's security stepped up after #LawrenceBishnoi appears as prime accused in #sidhumoosewala's murder case. Here's all you need to know about Lawrence Bishnoi⏬#SidhuMooseWalaDeath pic.twitter.com/JQGRZ9HD3a — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) May 31, 2022

