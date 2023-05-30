Bengaluru, May 30: Karnataka Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy announced on Tuesday that all women can travel free of cost in the government buses in the state. He made the announcement while speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Managing Directors of four divisions of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

"The women can travel free of cost in government buses. There are no conditions. In our manifesto, we have not mentioned any conditions on scheme applicable for APL or BPL card-holders. State-wide women can travel at free of cost," he said. IPS Transfer in Karnataka News Update: Congress Government Transfers Four IPS Officers, B Dayananda Becomes New Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

"I have spoken to MDs and discussed pros and cons of the scheme. I will submit the report of the meeting, including the cost and other details to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard. CM Siddaramaiah has already discussed it with the Principle Secretary of Transport department," minister Ramalinga Reddy explained. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Probe Into Corruption Allegations Pertaining to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

"The cabinet meeting is scheduled on Wednesday. The details would be discussed in the cabinet and CM Siddaramaiah will make the announcement in this regard after the cabinet meeting," he stated.

"I have also discussed the losses incurred during the Coronavirus pandemic. Ours' is a reputed transport corporation in the country. Four transport corporations under the ministry have got more than 350 awards and 240 units are working. There are 23,978 vehicles, more than 1.04 lakh staff. Everyday 82.51 lakh people travel in state-owned buses and the revenue generated everyday is Rs 2,31,332," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).