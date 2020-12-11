New Delhi, December 11: Petrol prices on Friday crossed the Rs 90-mark in Bhopal, at their new all-time high. The petrol price in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today cost Rs 91.59 per litre. The diesel price was also at its highest since July 2020.

The petrol price was at Rs 83.71 in Delhi, Rs 90.34 in Mumbai, Rs 86.51 in Chennai and Rs 85.19 in Kolkata on Friday. Shashi Tharoor slammed the Narendra Modi government for the hike in petrol prices is a prime example of government's failure. Taking to Twitter, he said, "With UPA it was world prices at $140 a barrel. With BJP world prices are at a third that level. Economic mismanagement and runaway tax hikes are to blame for this."

Here's what Shashi Tharoor tweeted:

NaMo was right. Massive hike in #petrolprices is a prime example of the government’s failure. With UPA it was world prices at $140 a barrel. With BJP world prices are at a third that level. Economic mismanagement & runaway tax hikes are to blame for this: https://t.co/4OshMcFK8F https://t.co/EeRTUTAlS8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 11, 2020

Petrol Rates Today:

The price of petrol in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is at Rs 91.59 per litre today Petrol price at Rs 83.71 in Delhi, Rs 90.34 in Mumbai, Rs 86.51 in Chennai and Rs 85.19 in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/TWlkTgOmsA — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Diesel is currently retailing at Rs 73.87 per litre in Delhi, while petrol is retailing at Rs 83.71 per litre in the national capital. The diesel price was ar Rs 80.51 in Mumbai, Rs 79.21 in Chennai and Rs 77.44 in Kolkata on Friday.

The oil marketing companies have hiked the fuel prices around Rs 2 and Rs 3.50 respectively, which have risen by a quarter since early November.

