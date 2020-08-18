Popular singer Gajendra Verma who won millions of hearts with his exceptional songs over the years is now set to take everyone on a romantic joyride with his upcoming song Tere Nashe Mein Choor.

The teaser is officially shared on the Youtube channel of Virtual Planet music also featuring Miss India Universe, 2013, Manasi Moghe. With Tere Nashe Mein Choor, fans are gearing up to witness a never seen before avatar of Gajendra Verma in this romantic number.

Watch Teaser

Recently, the first look poster of Tere Nashe Mein Choor was released that left fans anticipating for the song which is making its way on 20th August 2020. Tere Nashe me Choor is directed by Vikram Singh and has

been quintessentially recorded under the music label ‘Virtual Planet Music’ who gave the audience some hit songs that went on to top various music platforms.

Gajendra has only grown in his talent ever since the release of Tune Mere Jana. He has been receiving immense love and support from all the fans mainly because the lyrics to his songs are relatable to the lives of fans. His song Tera Ghata along with various other songs like Mann Mera, Ja Ja Ja, to name a few are great examples of hit numbers.

Looking forward to seeing Gajendra Verma reaching greater heights in the music industry and treat fans with amazing chartbusters.