Panaji, August 9: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured the House to take strict action against a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who allegedly misbehaved with a female partygoer in a night club at Baga-Calangute in the coastal state. The incident had reportedly taken place on Monday night.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, mentioned the issue in the Assembly and sought action against the officer. Sardesai demanded suspension of the officer concerned. "They have come for a picnic here (in Goa), who misbehave with women after drinking alcohol," Sardesai said.

Replying to him, Chief Minister Sawant said that strict action will be taken in this matter. "We will not tolerate such incidents," Sawant said. Sources informed that the female along with her friends allegedly manhandled the officer after the latter misbehaved with her.

The Goa police department has initiated an internal inquiry in this matter.

"Inquiry officers will ascertain the facts of the incident and based on it further action will be taken," the sources informed.