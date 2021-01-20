Raipur, January 20: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has directed the officials concerned to launch “CG Mart” for dispay and sale of products manufactured by women groups in groups in Gauthans and self-help groups in forest areas, such as honey, herbal medicines, Bastar artefacts, handloom fabric and kosa textile, under one roof. He said that this initiative would help in sale of the products benefitting the members of women groups and self-help groups.

Mr. Baghel said that CG Marts should be first opened in capital city Raipur and then at Division and District-level. Mustard seeds, flaxseeds, etc from Telghani should also be kept for sale in CG Mart, directed Chief Minister. It is noteworthy that State Government has recently decided to constitute a Telghani Board.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel was addressing the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana, in a ceremony held at his residence office. On the occasion, Chief Minister transferred the eleventh and twelfth installment under Godhan Nyay Yojana to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. He transferred Rs 4.51 crore as 11th installment to the dung vendors for the dung procured between December 16 and December 31. Likewise, as the 12th installment of the payment for dung procured between January 1 and January 15, Rs 3.02 crores were transferred online into the bank accounts of the dung vendors. Adding this, nearly Rs 71 crore 72 lakh have been paid so far to the farmers and livestock owners under Godhan Nyay Yojana.

The programme was attended by Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Food Minister Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat, Industries Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendia, MLA Mr. Amitesh Shukla, Mr. Devwrat Singh, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Chairman of the corporation Mr. Girish Dewangan, Commissioner of Agricultural Production Dr. M. Geeta, Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr. Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Dr. S.K. Patil and Registrar Mr. Prabhakar Singh.

Addressing the program, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that out of the total number of beneficiaries under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, more than 57 thousand are landless farmers. Selling cow dung has become a source of income for these landless farmers. So far, 35 lakh 86 thousand quintals of cow dung has been purchased under this scheme.

He said that a large number of people are getting employment opportunities through Gauthans, which are being developed under state government's ambitious Suraji Gaon Yojana-Narva, Garwa, Ghuruva, Bari. There are 3 thousand 851 active Gothans in the state, wherein women self-help groups are preparing vermi compost from cow dung.

Chief Minister said that nearly 8 thousand 800 women have got employment in community 'Baari'. Women groups in 150 gauthans are engaged in mushroom production, 238 gauthans are engaged in fisheries, goat rearng in 210 gauthans, poultry farming in 395 gauthans, and economic activities such as diya, vase, incence stick production from cowdung is being conducted in 618 gauthans. Approximantely 60 thousand women have got direct employment from these activities.

More employment would be created as more number of gauthans go active. Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey also addressed the programme. Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr M Geetha gave information about the progress of Godhan Nyay Yojana. She informed that in the near future, vermi compost prepared by women self-help groups will be made available for sale in the open market. The number of laboratories for testing samples of vermi compost has increased from one to seven in the state. Two laboratories have been started at Raipur, one each at Durg-Bilaspur, Surguja, Bastar and Raigarh.