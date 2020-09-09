New Delhi, September 9: Gold and silver prices moved lower on Wednesday. On MCX, gold futures slipped 0.4 percent to Rs 51,140 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX declined 0.75 percent to Rs 67,982 per kg.

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value. Gold prices have been volatile since hitting record highs of Rs 56,200 last month. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 43.70 Lakh Mark With Spike of 89,706 New Cases & 1,115 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country in the world by coronavirus after US. The country's coronavirus tally crossed the 43 lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 89,706 new cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the Goodreturns.com, the price of a 10-gram 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 50,560. On, the other hand, customers in Delhi will be able to buy a 10-gram gold for Rs 54,320.

