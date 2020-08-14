Mumbai, August 14: Gold and silver prices slipped in the Indian markets on Friday tracking muted cues from the global market. According to a Livemint report, on MCX, October Gold futures slipped to Rs 52,596 per 10 gram, on the other hand, the September silver futures also dropped 1 percent to Rs 70,345 per kg. According to reports, the price of gold is down by over Rs 2,000 per 10 gram this week.

Talking about the global markets, gold has slipped 4 percent this week. Investors reportedly booked profit after Russia approved a coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Sensex Up 193 Points at 38,504, Nifty at 11,351

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs 74.9 as compared to the previous close of Rs 74.8. The rise of the dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

According to a Good Returns report, the price of 24-carat 10-gram gold in Mumbai is at Rs 51,260. On the other hand, customers will be able to buy a 10-gram 24-carat gold at Rs 54,470 in Kolkata. In Delhi, the price of a 10-gram 24-carat on Friday is Rs 55,910 and in Chennai, the rate is at Rs 55,510.

