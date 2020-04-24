Grenade Attack by Terrorists on CRPF Camp in Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam District; No Casualty Reported

Grenade | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Budgam, April 24: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Dooniwari area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam District. No CRPF personnel sustained any injury in the attack. After lobbing the grenade at the camp, the terrorists fled from the spot. Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation to nab the culprits. Kupwara Encounter: Insight Into The Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat; Names of 5 Indian Army Troopers Martyred in Keran Sector of Jammu And Kashmir During Operation Rangdouri Behak.

It is the second attack on CRPF troops in the past one week. On April 17, terrorists attacked CRPF jawans in Newa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The terrorists fired shots upon soldiers of B/183 battalion of the CRPF. In the attack, one CRPF soldier sustained bullet injury in his ankle.

ANI's Tweet:

A grenade was lobbed at CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) camp in Dooniwari area of Chadoora in Budgam. Personnel are safe. Forces have cordoned off the area: Jammu & Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/4g8BE1Bbab — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, Director General of CRPF AP Maheshwari said that forces in Jammu and Kashmir are well prepared to counter Pakistan sponsored terrorism. He stated, “Forces are well-prepared, and we have good synergy with state police and other forces. In integration with state agencies, we launch ops as per need. There have been cases where we have been neutralising terrorists”

Pakistan Army on Friday also helled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. "At about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri", he said.