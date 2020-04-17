Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire at CRPF Troops in Pulwama District, One Jawan Injured; Security Forces Cordon Off Area

Terrorist attack | Image used for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pulwama, April 17: Terrorists attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops in Newa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. According to reports, the terrorists fired shots upon soldiers of B/183 battalion of the CRPF. In the attack, one CRPF soldier sustained bullet injury in his ankle. He was evacuated to a nearby hospital. Kupwara Encounter: Insight Into The Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat; Names of 5 Indian Army Troopers Martyred in Keran Sector of Jammu And Kashmir During Operation Rangdouri Behak.

CRPF troops also retaliated, but the terrorists managed to flee from the spot. Security forces have cordoned off the entire and launched a search operation to nab the attackers. The terrorist attack came hours after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

ANI's Tweet:

Jammu & Kashmir- Shots fired by terrorists upon troops of B/183 battalion of CRPF in Newa, Pulwama today. One jawan sustained bullet injury in his ankle, he has been evacuated to the hospital. Area cordoned off, search underway: Central Reserve Police Force pic.twitter.com/WzBGEvl071 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon security forces, who retaliated. two terrorists were killed in the encounter

On April 13, a group of terrorists fired upon a police patrol party in Dachan area of Kishtwar region -- the mountainous bloc which geographically demarcates Jammu from the Kashmir Valley. In the attack Special Police Officer (SPO) Khurshid Iqbal was martyred. Another cop - Vishal Singh was critically injured.