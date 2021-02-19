New Delhi, February 19: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday extended support to 22-year-old Disha Ravi, who is arrested in connection with the toolkit case. Thunberg said that the right to peaceful protest is a non-negotiable human right and should not be denied in any democracy. Toolkit Case: Climate Activist Disha Ravi Sent to 3-Day Judicial Custody by Delhi High Court.

The activist, retweeting Fridays for Future (FFF) India's tweet, wrote, "Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy." The tweet was shared with the hashtag 'StandWithDishaRavi.'

Greta Thunberg Tweet:

Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi https://t.co/fhM4Cf1jf1 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 19, 2021

Founded by Thunberg, FFF India is the same organisation that Ravi was volunteering for. The organisation tweeted that it would "raise our voices peacefully and respectfully for those at stake, to ensure justice for everyone."

A controversy erupted after Thunberg shared a Google toolkit document on the farmers protest on her Twitter handle on February 3 and later deleted it. The police claimed that series of events in the farmers' protest, including Republic Day violence, was a "copycat" of the alleged action plan in the toolkit.

