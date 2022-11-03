On Thursday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the BJP will definitely win the Gujarat polls. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the work that has happened in Gujarat has become a model of development for the whole country," he said. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced the complete schedule of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8.

Gujarat Has Become Model of Development for Whole Country

Assam | BJP will definitely win the Gujarat polls. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the work that has happened in Gujarat has become a model of development for the whole country: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly election schedule pic.twitter.com/UdTzoH0BP7 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

