Rajkot, June 5: In a bizarre incident, unidentified miscreants stole ayurvedic medicines from a Government Ayurveda Hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Reports inform that the ayurvedic medicines were given to COVID-19 patients. According to a report by TOI, the miscreants took away the medicines which cost over Rs 25,000 and dumped them inside the sewage pit behind the storeroom. Gujarat Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, All Government and Private Offices to Operate with 100% Staff from June 7.

The TOI report adds that the incident took place at an Ayurveda hospital located in Meghpar village in Jodiya taluka of Jamnagar. As per details by Jamnagar police, the incident is reported to have taken between May 29 and May 31. The incident came to light last week on Thursday after which the hospital management lodged a police complaint in connection with the matter.

Soon after the incident surfaced, a complaint was filed by Dr Amisha Patel of the Ayurveda hospital. The doctor said that some unidentified persons stole the ayurvedic medicines given to COVID-19 patients by the government’s AYUSH ministry. He informed that the stolen medicines were worth Rs 25,993.

The TOI report states that the miscreants entered the storeroom by breaking the iron grill of the bathroom. They stole the Ayurveda medicines and then dumped it into a sewage pit behind the storeroom.

