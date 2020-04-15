Gujarat Government Denies Segregation of COVID-19 Wards in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Basis of Religion

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, April 15: The Gujarat government on Wednesday denied segregation of coronavirus wards on basis of faith at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Clearing the air, Gujarat health department said that no segregation was being on the basis of religion. They informed that COVID-19 patients are being treated based on their symptoms, severity and according to doctors' recommendations. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"The Health Deptt.of Govt.of Gujarat has clarified that no segregation is being done in civil hospital on the basis of religion. Corona Patients are being treated based on symptoms, severity etc.and according to treating doctors' recommendations," tweeted Press Information Bureau (PIB) Gujarat.

Earlier, a report in The Indian Express claimed that a government hospital in Ahmedabad has divided COVID-19 patients on the basis of religion and allotted them different wards. Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod said that separate wards have been created for Hindus and Muslims.

Rathod said that it was done as per state government's instructions. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, however, said that he is not aware of such decision. "Generally, there are separate wards for males and females. I will enquire about it,” he added.