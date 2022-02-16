Bhavnagar, February 16: In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old man allegedly killed his minor pregnant daughter in the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Thursday. The 14-year-old girl’s body was found near the district’s temple town Palitana. The accused was arrested on Monday. The girl went missing on February 10. The accused approached the Bhavnagar police a day after the girl went missing. UP Shocker: Man Kills 21-Day-Old Daughter After Argument With Wife in Prayagraj.

According to a report published in The Times of India, in the complaint, the accused alleged that his daughter was kidnapped. After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action. On Monday, the girl’s body was recovered from the Vadal village of Palitana taluka. The girl’s body was then sent for post-mortem.

In the post-mortem report, it was revealed that the girl was pregnant. The police became suspicious of the activities of the minor’s father. He was called to the police station for questioning. He confessed to his crime during interrogation. As per the report, the accused told the police that he strangulated his daughter and dumped her body near the village. Tamil Nadu: 47-Year-Old Man Kills Daughter, Ends Life in Mamallapuram.

However, it is still not clear whether the girl was raped or had a relationship with somebody. A detailed investigation has been launched by the police into the matter. The deceased’s family is a native of Uttar Pradesh. The accused worked as a labourer in the district.

