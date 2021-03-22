Gandhinagar, March 22: Police seized liquor worth over Rs 39 Lakh during a raid in an agricultural farm in Varli village in Gujarat's Kutch district. As per report, the accused identified as Manubha Vaghela and Sujit Tiwari, both residents of Padana village, ordered a consignment of liquor worth Rs 39.46 Lakh, that was sent through a cargo container. However, police raided the farm and caught the container and four men were arrested in this regard. Gujarat: Over 100 Liquor Bottles Sent Via Courier Seized in Dry State Ahead of Local Body Election.

As per report, the police recovered 13,500 bottles Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer tins during the raid. Besides the liquor police also seized one dumper truck, one mini-truck, one car, two motorcycles and five mobile phones collectively worth Rs 72.92 Lakh during the raid on the agriculture farm. The raid happened when the consignment was being transferred to trucks and cars, reported the Indian Express. Notably, Gujarat is a dry state. Illegal Liquor Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Destroyed by Gujarat Police in Surat Ahead of New Year’s Eve 2020.

In a similar incident, over 100 bottles of alcohol worth Rs 62,000 were seized by the police in Gujarat's Junagadh in February ahead of the local body elections in the state. They were reportedly send in courier packages from Uttar Pradesh's Bahadurgarh. Three people had been arrested in this regard.

