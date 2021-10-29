Rajkot, October 29: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Rajkot where a man was allegedly killed for eloping with a minor girl with whom he had a relationship. Reports inform that the victim was a labourer by profession and was living in Gondal. He was murdered on Wednesday night by the girl’s brother and two of his accomplices for committing the crime.

According to details by Police, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Sunil Solanki. He eloped with a minor girl living in the same neighbourhood around three days back. After being suspicious, the girl’s family members contacted Solanki and asked him to meet them on Wednesday. Soon after, Solanki agreed to the meeting and went to the girl’s house. Rajkot: Man Flees With Gold Worth Over Rs 5 Crore to Pay for Gambling Losses; Arrested.

The girl’s brother Sameer Shahmadaar and two other boys had planned to attack Solanki. When Solanki reached, the trio attacked him with a knife, iron pipe and hockey stick and thrashed him mercilessly, leading to his death. The incident came to light after a complaint filed by Solanki’s sister Nimu. Cops also arrested Shahmadaar and his two accomplices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).