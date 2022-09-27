Bhiwandi, September 27: In a shocking news, a 30-year-old man killed his live-in partner on Thursday after she returned home drunk. He was later arrested by police while taking her body for disposal in Karnataka.

The police said the accused, Saddam Sayyed is a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Bhiwandi. He was in a live-in-relationship with Kavita Madar, alias Muskan (24), for five months. The accused was unemployed while the deceased Muskan used to work as a bar girl, reported TOI.

The incident took place on Thursday when Muskan came home late and was drunk which lead to a fight between the two. In a fit of rage, Saddam strangled Muskan and informed her grandmother in Bijapur, Karnataka, that Muskan died of an unknown cause. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Strangles Live-In Partner to Death in Bhiwandi, Arrested

To dispose of the body, Saddam booked an ambulance. However, when Muskan did not respond to her friend’s calls, he landed at her flat. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Learning About Live-in Partner’s Marriage; FIR Registered

The neighbours there told him about Muskan's death and informed him that Saddam had taken her body to Karnataka. Feeling something amiss, he contacted the police.

The police reached the spot and with the help of the CCTV footage of the building, they were able to trace the ambulance number.

The police then contacted the ambulance owner who said the vehicle was heading for Karnataka. The police nabbed the accused in Pune. He has confessed to his crime.

