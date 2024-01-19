Surat, January 19: In a bizarre turn of events, Udhna police in Gujarat have arrested a man, Govardhan, who orchestrated the theft of his wife’s car to settle his debts. The police received a complaint on January 16 from Kanchan Rajput, Govardhan’s wife, stating that her Swift Dezire car, valued at Rs 4.5 lakh, was stolen from outside their residence in Gayatri Kurpa-2 society on the night of January 6.

TOI reported that the investigation, led by Police Inspector SN Desai, revealed suspicious activity in the CCTV footage of the area. Upon interrogation, Govardhan confessed to plotting the theft with his friend, Iqbal Pathan, due to his inability to repay a top-up loan he had taken on the car. Following the staged theft, Govardhan had his wife file the complaint. Blinkit Delivery Agent Steals Woman's Shoes, Lingers Around Her Flat in Delhi; Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces.

The plot thickened as it was revealed that Rajput had made a duplicate key ten days prior to the ‘theft’ and handed it over to Iqbal. Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals Car Parts To Pay for Girlfriend's Shopping Expenses; Arrested.

To avoid suspicion, Rajput left for Rajasthan on January 6, the same day Iqbal and his accomplice stole the car at 11pm.

The police have since arrested Govardhan and impounded the car, while Iqbal and his accomplice remain at large.

