Moradabad, April 12: An Uttar Pradesh police constable was booked for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of marrying her. The complaint was registered in Moradabad against the constable deputed with ‘Dial 112’ emergency service of the UP police. The cop hails from Meerut. He was posted under the Bhagatpur police station in Moradabad.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused cop was booked for rape and criminal intimidation. The woman alleged the constable raped her for four years on the promise that he would marry her. However, the woman claimed that recently she came to know that the cop was already married and was cheating on her. UP Police Constable Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 20,000 As Bribe From Rape Survivor.

The constable refused to marry her. He also allegedly threatened the woman to post her intimate photos on social media if she lodges a police complaint or tells anybody. The woman knew the cop since 2016. She is a resident of Moradabad. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

“The accused policeman is currently on leave and untraceable, too. We have sent the woman for a medical examination, and her reports are awaited. Meanwhile, the effort is on to trace the accused constable,” repotted TOI quoting Inspector (crime) at Thakurdwara police station Pankaj Kumar as saying.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched an investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).