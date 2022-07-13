Guru Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on July 13. The annual commemoration of Guru Purnima falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashada. As the name suggests, this full moon day is considered to be the Hindu version of Teacher’s Day, where people often reach out and thank their teachers who have guided them to happiness, prosperity and success. To celebrate Guru Purnima 2022, many people are sure to share Happy Guru Purnima wishes, Guru Purnima 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Guru Purnima 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Guru Purnima Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima as this day marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas. The celebration of Guru Purnima was initially considered the perfect opportunity to pay respect to one’s Gurus. This referred to everyone from those who offered spiritual guidance to those who have trained one in various key aspects of life. Guru Purnima observance was given a huge boost and increased in popularity because of the father of our nation - Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji often took this opportunity to pay respect to his spiritual guru - Shrimad Rajchandra. Guru Purnima 2022 Dos and Don’ts: From Vyasa Purnima Puja Vidhi to Mantras, Here’s How To Manifest Good Luck on the Day of Gurus and Teachers.

The celebration of Guru Purnima in today’s day and age is a mixture of spiritual and ritual observances as well as important initiatives that highlight one’s appreciation towards one’s teachers. Many people often take the opportunity of Guru Purnima to reach out to those who have played a monumental role in shaping their lives and share Happy Guru Purnima wishes, Guru Purnima 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Guru Purnima 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Guru Purnima Facebook Status Pictures to highlight their gratefulness.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Status

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Guru’s Blessings Bring You Infinite Happiness and Success and Pave the Right Path Always. Happy Guru Purnima 2022.

Guru Purnima 2022 Messages

Guru Purnima 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Guru Purnima 2022 Reads: Every Person in the World Teaches You Something, Either Good Bad or Worse. Heartfelt Gratitude for All the Teachings and Lessons. Happy Guru Purnima.

Vyas Poornima Texts

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Lost in the Web of Thoughts and Confusion. Remember The Teachings of Your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima.

Happy Vyas Purnima 2022 Quotes

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending You Positive Wishes on The Occasion of Vyasa Purnima. Let’s Seek Guru and Their Teachings to Make Our Life Enlightened.

Guru Purnima Wishes

Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha, Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. Happy Guru Purnima!

We hope that these wishes help you to celebrate Guru Purnima 2022 with all the fervour and festivity that it deserves, Happy Guru Purnima 2022!

