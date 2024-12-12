A shocking incident of harassment unfolded when a female college student travelling in a shared taxi near Sophia College, Grant Road, was subjected to an appalling act. A man seated next to her allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour, leaving her distressed and seeking immediate action. The student, reportedly on her way home, witnessed the man openly masturbating in the vehicle. Mustering courage, she reported the matter on social media. Mumbai Police has acknowledged the complaint and assured that necessary steps will be taken. Gurugram Uber Cab Driver Masturbates In front of DU Student, Released on Bail.

Man Masturbates in Taxi Shared by Female College Student

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MumbaiInLast24Hrs (@mumbaiinlast24hrs)

Mumbai Police Responds

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)