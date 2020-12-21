Pune, December 21: In a shocking incident, a gym trainer allegedly raped her co-worker in Maharashtra’s Pune after spiking her drink. The incident took place on December 17 in Kharadi area of the city. The accused even recorded the heinous act on camera. The gym-trainer has been identified as Deepak Chowgule. He is a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pune Rape Case: Complaint Registered Against Minor, Under POSCO For Allegedly Raping his 3-year-old Neighbour.

According to a report published in Pune Mirror, the entire incident surfaced after the accused threatened the rape survivor to leak the video. The 28-year-old woman then registered a complaint against the gym-trainer with Chandan Nagar police station. The woman and the accused were working as gym trainers for the past three months. Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests, Kisses Women, Masturbates in Matunga, Police Ask Victims To Register Complaint; Video Caught on CCTV.

As per the report, the rape survivor signed out on time on the day of the incident. However, the accused called her at night at requested her to bring some food for him as he was hungry. The woman went to the gym with food. The accused then insisted the woman to at least have a soft drink with him.

The woman, after having soft drink, felt dizzy and passed out. The accused took advantage and allegedly raped the woman at the gym only. He even threatened her to leak the video if she tells anyone about the incident. The girl told her friend and finally approached the police. A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also launched manhunt operation to nab the accused.

