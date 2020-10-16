Mumbai, October 16: All women are allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai during select hours from tomorrow i.e Saturday, October 17. An order issued by the Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department stated that female commuters should be allowed to board local trains from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the last service for the day. Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Add 28 More Trains to Avoid Overcrowding.

"It is requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," read the order. The MMR includes entire Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and some areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts of Maharashtra. Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted as Power Failure Hits Region.

Mumbai Local Train Update: Women Allowed to Travel in Local Trains During Select Hours

It's requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): Secretary, Disaster Mgmt, Relief & Rehabilitation, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/szESCj6a2N — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Recently, a report said a committee formed by the state government has suggested allowing female commuters to travel in local trains during non-peak hours. Both Central and Western Railways had already started preparations for the accommodation of more commuters. Earlier this week, the Central Railway announced to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 453 to 481 from October 15.

