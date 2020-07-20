Raipur, July 20: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed stilt walking as part of Hareli festival on Monday. Bhupesh Baghel shared a picture of him doing stilt-walking on the occasion of Hareli festival. A video showing Bhagel stilt-walking has also been shared by news agency ANI. Besides stilt-walking, the Chief Minister also played some other regional games and performed rituals.

On the occasion of Hareli festival, CM Baghel also launched "Godhan Nyay Yojana" aimed to make gauthans (cowsheds) more employment-oriented. The state cabinet approved "Godhan Nyay Yojana" last week. Under the scheme, cow and buffalo owners through gauthan samitis and the procured cow dung will be utilized to make vermicompost and other products.

#WATCH: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel does stilt walking at the launch of ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ on the occasion of Hareli festival, in state capital Raipur. pic.twitter.com/xJn0FTXyaS — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

"This will not only promote organic farming but will also create new employment opportunities, encourage protection of cows stop open grazing and will expand the double-crop area, creating source of extra income of livestock owners," said the Chhattisgarh government.

