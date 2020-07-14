Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday approved "Godhan Nyay Yojana".

"Godhan Nyay Yojana has been approved to make gauthans, sanctioned under Narva, Garua, Ghurua aur Bari Yojana, more employment-oriented. This scheme will be started in the state from Hareli Festival. Till date, nearly 5300 gauthans have been sanctioned in the state, out of which construction of 2408 in rural areas and construction of 377 gauthans in urban areas has been completed. And this scheme will be started from these newly-built cowsheds(gauthan)," read the government release.

"In these gauthans, cowdung will be procured from cow and buffalo owners through gauthan samitis and the procured cowdung will be utilized to make vermi-compost and other products. This will not only promote organic farming but will also create new employment opportunities, encourage protection of cows stop open grazing and will expand the double crop area, creating source of extra income of livestock owners," it said.

The Cabinet Committee recommended procurement of cowdung at the rate of Rs 1.50 per kg from livestock owners in villages with cowsheds (gauthan). Cabinet approved the cowdung procurement rate at Rs 2 per kg, including the transport cost.

The Cabinet has decided to merge remaining batch of teachers (panchayat and urban body cadre) who have completed service period of two years or more, under School Education Department from November 1, 2020. This will benefit 16 thousand 278 teachers.

It also decided to distribute 5 kg rice per person per month from July 2020 to November 2020 on ration cards (except APL category) issued under the Chhattisgarh Food Security Act, the same way is provided on the ration cards of the National Food Security Act.

In this regard, the maximum entitlement of total food grains per person / card per month will be equal to the maximum entitlement of food grains issued under CGFS and NFSA.

The Cabinet has decided to distribute one kg chickpeas per card per month from July 2020 to November 2020 on ration cards issued under Chhattisgarh Food Security Act (except APL cards).

The Chhattisgarh Government has decided to reimburse the equivalent amount of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) payable for admission on the screening of the film 'Chhapak'.

The Cabinet has decided to finalize the rates for all the works related to drinking water supply facility in all the villages of the state through tender procedure, collected via invitation for Expression of Interest for providing drinking water supply through domestic tap connection under Jal Jeevan Mission. Cabinet has decided to ensure implementation of the mission via selected agencies.

Draft of Chhattisgarh Rent Control (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 has been approved for amendment in Chhattisgarh Rent Control Act 2011. Under this, State Government will appoint retired judge of High Court or retired District Judge as Chairman of Rent Control Tribunal.

The Cabinet also gave its assent to formation of Chhattisgarh Sanskriti Parishad has been approved for ensuring uniformity in all the units conducted under Culture Department. Chief Minister will be the chairman of this council and Culture Minister will be the Vice-Chairman.

The Cabinet also permitted establishment of bio-ethanol product units in the state on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode under special incentive package of the state's Industrial Fund 2019-24.

Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (CSIDC) approved the policy of purchasing private land with mutual consent for industrial purpose in the meeting today. (ANI)

