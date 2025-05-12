New Delhi, May 12:The Congress on Monday demanded answers from the government on whether the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack have been arrested or killed and who was responsible for the security lapses that led to the incident, in which 26 people lost their lives. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel asked whether there has been a change in the country's foreign policy to allow third-party intervention in matters between India and Pakistan.

He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the April 22 Pahalgam attack on social media and asked if US President Donald Trump announcing cessation of firing between India and Pakistan was a diplomatic failure. The Congress leader also raised questions on the government's leadership and accused it of playing with the emotions of people. Baghel asked why a special session of Parliament or an all-party meeting chaired by the prime minister is not being convened. India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Navy Confirms No Indian Female Pilot in Its Custody, Says ‘This Is All Social Media Chatter’.

He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would not attend all-party meetings anymore if Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend those. Baghel said in 1971, then prime minister Indira Gandhi showed the world that India will not bow down before anyone.He said the armed forces are deployed on the border with the same spirit today. The former Chhattisgarh chief minister said whenever there was any crisis, the Congress stood with the country, keeping politics aside and putting national interest above everything else.

"In 1971, Indiraji rejected pressure from America and defeated Pakistan. Even today, we have the same pledge, as one needs nationalism and not politics in the fight against terrorism. I want to ask the government if we have changed our policy under pressure from America," he said. Baghel said the Congress has cancelled all its political rallies, postponed the Save Constitution rallies and instead, taken out 'Jai Hind yatras' to unite people in the fight against terrorism.

"The government should respond on why a special session of Parliament is not being convened. The government should spell out if the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack have been eliminated or nabbed," he said. "Who is taking responsibility for the security lapses in Pahalgam, which the government has admitted at the last all-party meeting.... Is the home minister resigning? "Due to the change in the foreign policy, the government is playing with the emotions of people as it is agreeing to whatever America is dictating and not even countering it," the Congress leader claimed. Beware! Indian WhatsApp Number 7340921702 Being Used by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives To Extract Information on Ongoing Situation in India Amid Operation Sindoor.

Baghel said the manner in which Trump announced the military understanding between India and Pakistan to stop firing at each other in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the country is feeling cheated and insulted and that is why the Congress is demanding a special session of Parliament.