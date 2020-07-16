Haridwar, July 16: In a shocking incident from Uttarakhand, two Nigerian students from a private engineering college in Haridwar were beaten mercilessly by security guards after they tried to go out for dinner. The video of the incident is going viral on social media, where students can be seen crying in pain in the back seat of the car. Meanwhile, the director of the college, five security guards, non-teaching staff and a registrar have been arrested, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, a First Information Report (FIR) into the matter. The Nigerian citizens were studying at Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIT) Bhagwanpur college. One of them is recovering at the hospital. Dehradun Horror: Student Beaten to Death by Seniors For Stealing Biscuits, School Buries Dead Body on Campus to 'Cover up' Murder.

The incident took place on Thursday evening after two Nigerian students tried to go out of college premises for dinner. The students said that they were bored with eating college canteen food, the daily reported.

Upon their return, the security guards thrashed them. Meanwhile, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) have condemned the actions and demanded legal action against the college management and their security guards.

