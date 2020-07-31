It was during his college days, Hariprasad K founded LiveLongWealth. With his deep understanding and knowledge of business, he managed to take the company to great heights in just a little time. What inspired him to start his company was the opportunities people got through investment in the stock market. He had passion and found a strong reason, and went to build one of the most successful companies in the country.

Livelong wealth one of India’s most promising companies in the financial services domain is expanding towards the wealth management side with this collaboration with Motilal Oswal.

The company which is presently into prop trading, also trading, online education and broking would here after be available for wealth management related services as well such as Portfolio Management Services , Wealth management , Term planning, Insurance and a wide variety of other services.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is an Indian diversified financial services firm and is a well known name to each and every Indian household when it comes to equities and wealth creation offering a range of financial products and services. The company was founded by Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agarwal in 1987.

The great yields provided by the firm has helped them standout when it comes to the field of wealth management. Hariprasad says the objective of this association is going to be to provide a single stop solution for all kinds of financial needs for the end consumer with this tie-up.

The firm currently consults for wealth management services in association with the support of Motilal team based out of their head office at Mumbai. The decreasing bank interest rates have paved a role for the rising demand for alternative sources of investments such as equities, mutual funds and ETFs during this period of uncertainties.

Mr.Hariprasad has mentioned that his clients are more than happy for anything more than 2% returns per month considering the present market scenario. He believes in maintaining an all whether portfolio which includes equities, mutual funds, gold through sovereign gold bonds, arbitrage funds other government bonds and ETFs to diversify the risk and maintain a balance during these unprecedented times. This is also the same way he has allocated his own portfolio as well mentions the entrepreneur and also suggests it is high time that Indians start considering insurance too as something that is very much needed rather than an unwanted expense.

