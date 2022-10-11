Chandigarh, October 11: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be meeting his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann regarding the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal on October 14 in Chandigarh.

"We will try our best to amicably resolve the matter with the Punjab Chief Minister. We have time and again raised the SYL issue before the Centre also. We've a right over SYL waters and we are going to claim it at any cost," an official statement quoting Khattar said. He added that the SYL water is important for Haryana. Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann’s Efforts Bear Fruit As BMW Agrees To Set Up Its Auto Part Manufacturing Unit in State.

"Now fixing a deadline to resolve this issue at the earliest has become very essential," he said, while inaugurating the newly renovated media centre at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here. The Haryana Chief Minister through a demi-official letter on May 6 had requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to convene the second-round meeting of the Chief Ministers of both states at the earliest to discuss the river water issue. Haryana Government To Recruit 18,000 School Teachers, Announces CM Manohar Lal.

Besides, Khattar had also written a demi-official letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to organise a meeting of the Chief Ministers of both states over the issue. Khattar had written three demi-official letters to the Punjab Chief Minister for the meeting.

