Chandigarh, October 7: The Haryana government has finalized a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Dubai, the governing authority of the Emirate of Dubai, for cooperation in various economic activities. These activities include investment promotion and land development, including but not limited to real estate development, industrial parks, IT parks, multi-purpose towers, mix use townships, innovation centres and projects related to logistics in Haryana, the state government said in a statement on Friday.

Under the terms of the MoU finalized earlier this week, the Government of Dubai will identify a suitable entity to assist with identifying the potential areas of collaboration assessing the viability of projects and finalisation of definitive agreements and support the state government in identifying potential investors based in UAE. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says ‘Several Initiatives Undertaken To Make the State Leading Investment Destination’.

"The Government of Haryana, on its part, will endeavour to provide financial incentives and other benefits in respect of any and all investments of the Government of Dubai as per extant policies of the Government," said the statement.

The MoU is expected to boost investment in Haryana and strengthen the bonds of economic and cultural ties between Dubai and Haryana, it said.

Haryana with strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India's most industrialized states, it said.

"With different initiatives such as sector-focused investor friendly policies, GIS land bank, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services, grievance redressal system etc., the State has created a seamless business environment and emerged as a leading destination of choice for investors," it said. Haryana: Spread Over 10,000 Acres, Manohar Lal Government to Develop Largest Jungle Safari Park Outside Africa in Gurugram.

A Haryana government delegation led by Manohar Lal Khattar, visited the UAE on October 3 and 4, to promote the State as a leading investment destination and for marketing key projects of the state.