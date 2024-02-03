Gurugram, February 3: In a shocking incident in Gurugram’s Sector 5, a pit bull attacked a 25-year-old woman, Arti Singh, and her two-year-old nephew, Hridyansh. The unleashed dog, owned by a neighbour, lunged at them as they were walking outside their house.

Arti, who is pursuing a career as a government teacher after completing her BEd, shielded her nephew during the attack, sustaining bites on her arms and legs, reported TOI. Hridyansh escaped with only scratches on his knees. Dog Attack in Delhi: Man Unleashes Pitbull on Woman After Argument Over Canine Frequently Defecating at Entrance of Her House, Case Registered.

On hearing Arti’s cries for help, her brother Naveen and others rushed to the scene and managed to push the dog away. Both Arti and Hridyansh were immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment. After receiving necessary medical attention, they were discharged as Arti’s injuries were not severe. Maharashtra Dog Attack: Young Man's Legs Severely Injured in Brutal Pitbull Assault in Solapur.

The family has filed a police complaint against the dog owner, Anuj, a 20-year-old resident of Bhimgarh Kheri. An FIR was registered against him under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station. The police have stated that arrests are pending the completion of a preliminary investigation.

This incident mirrors a similar event last year in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, where a woman named Riya Devi was attacked by a pitbull following a dispute over the dog’s frequent littering near her home. The incident, which resulted in severe bite wounds for Riya, has left residents uneasy, with parents now hesitant to let their children play outdoors due to fear.

