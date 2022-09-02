Chandigarh, September 2: Crime against women continue to rise. In another tragic and shocking incident reported from Haryana’s Fatehabad district, A man threw a 30-year-old woman out of a running train for fighting back when he was trying to molest her. The woman’s body was found this morning on railway tracks after a massive search The woman was travelling with her nine-year-old son at the time of the incident, reported NDTV.

Fatehbad police chief Astha Modi told reporters that the accused on seeing the woman travelling alone tried to rape her but when she fought back the man pushed the woman out of the train and jumped out himself.

When the train pulled into the station at Tohana town in Fatehbad, the woman's husband saw the child alone. The child then narrated the incident to his father.

The husband of the deceased woman said "My son was crying. He came running to me, said a man has pushed mother from the train door," the husband said. "She called on the mobile when she was 20 km away, asking to come to the station to pick her up. Now she is no more.”

After a complaint was lodged the police were able to identify the accused, Sandeep who was injured due to the jump and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. He will be arrested soon, the police concluded. Police are also investigating if there was a security lapse, as the railway police are supposed to keep an eye on coaches at night.

