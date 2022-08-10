Faridabad, Aug 10: The Faridabad police has imposed a complete ban on keeping and selling Chinese manja and nylon rope in the district. It said that anyone found violating the law will face five years in jail and a fine of Rs one lakh.

Taking note of the increasing incidents of injuries due to Chinese manja, Faridabad Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora has directed the police to take strict action against the shopkeepers selling Chinese manja, used for flying kites. Chinese Manja Gets Entangled Around Entrepreneur's Neck in Bengaluru, Leaves Him With 15 Stitches

Faridabad police PRO Sube Singh said that a NGT and Haryana government order passed in 2017 completely banned the sale of Chinese manja in the district.

"These threads, made of synthetic material can't be destroyed. These are also dangerous to the lives of humans, animals and birds. Chinese manja is also harmful for the environment. No person can make, keep, sell, buy or use such manja or thread," said the police official.

He said that for flouting this order, action will be taken under the Environment Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Wild Animals Act and under the Indian Penal Code. Flouting the order is punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh, he added.

"All the police stations, police post in-charges have been asked to ensure that people in their area do not use Chinese manja. They have been directed to take immediate action against those who do this," the official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).