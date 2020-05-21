Heatwave in India: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Reel Under Hot Weather Conditions, Mercury Touches 45 Degree in Several Areas

Heatwave | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 21: Several parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will brace for severe heatwave conditions in the coming days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Thursday. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that heat wave conditions were very likely in these states over the next few days. Moreover, the mercury will see a slight increase in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalseema during this time. Maharashtra Braces for Severe Heatwave Conditions, Maximum Temperatures Likely to Hit 43 Degree Celsius in Coming Days.

The IMD said the spike in the mercury levels is due to likely northwesterly winds at lower levels & dry weather over most parts of northwest, central and West India. "The temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-4°C over plains of Northwest, Central & West India during next 2-3 days. As a result, heat wave very likely to occur over Gujarat on May 21; over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during May 21-24; over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalseema during May 22-24 and over Uttar Pradesh during May 23-24, 2020", the IMD said.

According to a daily report by private weather agency Skymet Weather, Khargone in Madhya Pradesh sizzled at 45 degree Celsius, Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a temperature of 44.8 degree Celsius. Akola in Maharashtra touched 44.7 degree Celsius, Jalgaon recorded a temperature of 44 degree Celsius, while Nagpur saw 44.2 degree Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, several regions in Gujarat including Deesa and Surendranagar recorded a temperature of 44.4 degree Celsius each.