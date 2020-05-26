Heavy Traffic Seen at Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Near Ghazipur a Day After Border Sealed Again Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; See Pics

Heavy Traffic Seen at Delhi-Ghaziabad Border (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 26: A day after the Delhi-Ghaziabad border was sealed for the second time on Monday, heavy traffic with serpentine queues, was seen near Ghazipur on Tuesday. The sealing of the border caused traffic snarls, leading to chaos and confusion due to the sudden announcement. Daily commuters, who were at work in the national capital, found themselves stranded on their way back home. On Monday, the Ghaziabad district administration decided to seal its borders with the national capital for the second time due to rising COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Police personnel checked movement passes of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Long jams of vehicles clogged roads at the border as cops asked people for passes and identity cards for checking before allowing anyone to enter the district. On Monday, Uttar Pradesh reported 273 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,606. Ghaziabad District Administration Seals Border With Delhi to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

Here's the tweet:

Heavy traffic at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again due to rising Coronavirus cases pic.twitter.com/8t2HoBqF2n — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

The decision to seal the border came after Ghaziabad witnessed a surge of 10 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The district administration in an order said, "In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases are linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad". Essential services, including doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank employees and media personnel, are allowed to move across the two cities during this period.