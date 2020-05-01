Here’s How Satish Brahmbhatt Urges People to Be Productive Amid Lockdown

Satish Brahmbhatt

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the globe. Owing to which, Satish Brahmbhatt one of the social media influencers requests all the people to stay indoors and utilize the time by engaging in productive activities.

The social media star is currently keeping all his followers hooked by uploading videos keeping in sync with fans' demand and liking.

Satish is also an ardent fitness follower and makes sure to indulge in workout sessions without fail. Satish had once faced body shaming issues which helped him overcame his fear of being obese and gave it back by rigorously working out.

The young social media sensation has always been a constant motivator proof of which is seen in his videos where he keeps creating content that makes a difference in one's life in a positive way.

Satish Brahmbhatt enjoys a huge fan base on social media by creating content that has gone ahead to become a favourite amongst the netizens.