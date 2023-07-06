Sikar, July 6: An unidentified masked man carrying a bomb barged into a private bank here and looted Rs 24 lakh cash after threatening its staff, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Yes Bank located in Harsawa village of this Himachal Pradesh district. The man had threatened to detonate the bomb if the staff failed to give him money, they said.

According to police, one of the employees gave him Rs 1.25 lakh, but the miscreant demanded more money following which he entered the cashier room and stashed his bag with cash. West Bengal Shocker: Bank Robbed at Gunpoint After Locking Staff Inside Toilet in Birbhum.

The accused fled away from the spot after locking the bank's main gate. "There were no customers inside the bank at the time of the incident. The miscreant had threatened the employees to detonate the bomb that he was carrying. He fled away with Rs 24 lakh cash. The matter is being investigated," Fatehpur SHO Krishna Kant said. Union Bank Robbery: Robbers Loot Rs 44 Lakh From Union Bank’s Ankleshwar Branch in Bharuch, One Held; Caught on CCTV.

CCTV cameras installed in the bank and nearby areas are being searched, he added.