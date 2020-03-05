Holi 2020 Trains: Indian Railways to Run 402 Special Trains to Clear Passenger Rush

Indian Railway (Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, March 5: In the view of the festival of Holi, the Indian Railways is planning to run 402 special train services in the month of March with an aim to clear the extra rush in regular trains during the festive season. According to media reports, The Holi special trains will also include weekly and bi-weekly trains. These trains will go towards destinations including as Vaishno Devi, Ambala, Lucknow, Patna, Barauni and Varanasi. Holi 2020 Dates: Mythology, Significance And Celebrations Related to Holika Dahan And Dhulandi.

The railways is also planning to increase coaches in the existing trains so that passengers must not face any convenience in getting the ticket. As per a report published in the Financial Express, 32 pairs of trains are being attached with extra coaches on a temporary basis, while 26 pairs of trains plying on the Western Railway are being attached with permanent coaches. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet also gave the information about the special trains. Happy Holi 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Holika Dahan Messages, Greetings to Send Ahead of Festival of Colours.

Piyush Goyals' Tweet:

आई परिवार से मिलने की बारी, रेलवे ने कर ली तैयारीः होली के अवसर पर अपने परिवार से मिलने जाने वाले लोगों की बढ़ती भीड़ के मद्देनजर रेलवे द्वारा विशेष ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं। For more videos: https://t.co/VvY71SlPSN pic.twitter.com/6auFOxIwwD — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 5, 2020

The trains attached with extra coaches on a temporary basis, include - Train number 22917/22918 from Bandra Terminus to Haridwar and Train number 12247/12248 from Bandra Terminus to H.Nizamuddin to get one AC chair car. The trains on Western Railways attached with permanent coaches, include - Train number 22931/22932 from Bandra Terminus to Jaisalmer to get two sleeper and o­ne AC 3 tier and Train number 22903/22904 from Bandra Terminus to Bhuj to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne AC 2 tier. This year the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 10. Choti Holi or Holika Dahan 2020 will be observed on March 9.