In a shocking case of honour killing in Karnataka, a man allegedly beat his 18-year-old daughter to death with a wooden stick for defying his wishes. The incident occurred in Bargen Thanda, Aurad Taluk, Bidar, when the girl, Monika Mothiram Jadhav, insisted on marrying her boyfriend despite her father's objections. According to reports, Mothiram Jadhav had promised to arrange a suitable marriage for her but was angered when Monika revealed her relationship. An argument ensued, and, in a fit of rage, the father attacked her when she was alone at home. Monika succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her mother, Bhagubai, filed a complaint with the Santhapur Police, who have launched an investigation into the tragic incident. Karnataka Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Alleges Sexual Assault in School’s Washroom, POCSO Case Filed Against 2 Boys in Mandya.

Honour Killing in Karnataka:

A 18-year-old girl, who was in a relationship, was killed by her father in a case of suspected #HonourKilling, at #BargenThanda in #Aurad taluk of #Bidar. The deceased was identified as #MonikaMothiramJadhav and the father is currently absconding. Mothiram Jadhav had reportedly… pic.twitter.com/4BHR9UdPdD — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 8, 2025

