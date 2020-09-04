New Delhi, September 4: The Delhi Police on Friday said two people, who were seen drinking alcohol in public and misbehaving with a couple in a viral video, have been arrested. The video, posted by one Akshit Nanda on Thursday, showed two men drinking in their car in the middle of the Outer Ring Road in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The incident took place on September 2. Delhi Woman Rams Her BMW Into Ice-Cream Stall, Blames Her Pet Dog (Watch Video).

According to Akshit, he was with his wife when he found the men drinking in public late on September 2. The video showed, when confronted, the men misbehaved with Akshit and his wife, used abusive language and threatened them. When Akshit recorded their vehicle number, one of the men came and attempted to hit the couple. "Drinking openly on roads and ready to fight in DELHI. I was with my wife and this is their behaviour," Akshit tweeted, sharing the video. Delhi Mom Foils Kidnapping Bid, Saves Daughter From Clutches of Abductors (Watch Video).

The video was widely circulated on social media platforms, with people seeking action against the men. Nealy 10,000 people retweeted the video. Both the accused have been taken into police custody and their vehicle has been seized.

