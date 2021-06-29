Self-help or support groups are groups of people who have comparable health difficulties, addictions, or mental challenges and provide each other mutual assistance. Members of a support group are encouraged to discuss coping skills, which fosters a sense of strength and togetherness. Health issues (mental or physical), addictions, grief over the loss of a loved one, and parenting a child with special needs are just some of the many obstacles we face that may be affecting the quality of our life. Knowing how to deal with these barriers is where Humanary plays a significant role.

In the materialistic world, the one aspect which affects the quality of life the most is the mental and physical being of a person. Sadly, We tend to ignore and push aside this aspect of our life.

Addressing these issues of life, Humanary is a non-profit organization founded to spread care into our everyday lives. Fueled with the core values of care and support accessible and mainstream for everyone. Humanary strives in this ever-changing world to enhance the communities by partaking and creating events, charities, aids and movements that will help spark a good change within ourselves. Driven with the vision for equal care, fair treatment and the best quality of life for all those affected by mental illness, accidents, assaults, loss, challenges, deformities and disorders.

Humanary uses every possible platform available to reach out to as many people as possible. They are constantly working to find new ways to get people talking amongst themselves and engage in their communities, via various charity services, public events, webinars, media outlets, etc. In their pursuit to reach as many as possible, Humanary has developed a phone application that anyone, anywhere can download and easily be presented with multiple built-in, specified, support groups for people facing any kind of circumstance. With the belief, everyone has a right and opportunity to find help when they seek it.

The application is set to launch on September 9th, 2021. The launching of the app is a way for healing to become mainstream and accessible, without the hassle of leaving your home or going through tedious websites, phone numbers and registration processes.

The application will be launching with features like:

Specified in-chat situational prompts to start conversations.

Single-person friendly activity suggestions.

Shows events happening in your area.

Over 50+ support groups to choose from.

Licensed, Affordable, Certified and Diverse Psychologists to chat with.

They are placing themselves to make a direct impact on the care people receive.

One other aspect the NGO focuses on is the lack of education and awareness spread upon life-threatening issues. This lack of educated awareness creates a greater divide within our communities. To bridge the divide, They organize events to raise awareness on issues that don't get the attention they deserve. To maximize the reach and obtain viewpoints from all aspects, they seek out individuals, experts, and other organizations to attend their events and share their perspectives. Racism, sexual assault, social media, islamophobia etc. Are much-needed agendas that are spoken about within these events.

Every human being has a story to share, one that may be similar to others. Humanary encourages collective action by opening up, connecting with others and healing ourselves by healing others.

People who experience challenges, and those who care for them, are at the heart of everything Humanary does.