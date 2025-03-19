National Certified Nurses Day is an annual event in the United States of America (USA) that is observed annually on March 19. The annual event aims to recognise and honour the contributions of nurses across the country who have earned the highest credentials in their speciality field. The day encourages people to acknowledge their dedication and commitment to patient care and healthcare excellence. As per historical records, the date March 19 was chosen as National Certified Nurses Day in honour of Dr. Margretta ‘Gretta’ Madden Styles, a pioneer in nursing certification, who was born on this day. Certified Nurses Day Wishes, HD Images and WhatsApp Stickers: Telegram Messages of Gratitude, Thank You Signal Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Spirit of Certified Nurses.

Margretta (Gretta) Madden Styles was born on March 19, 1930. She was an American nurse, author, educator and nursing school dean who conceived and helped establish national standards for certifying nurses in paediatrics, cardiology and other medical specialities. She played a key role in developing nursing credentialing standards worldwide. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

National Certified Nurses Day 2025 Date

National Certified Nurses Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 19.

National Certified Nurses Day Significance

National Certified Nurses Day is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude and recognise and honour the work and contributions of nurses across the US. This annual event is a day of recognition for and by healthcare leaders dedicated to nursing professionalism, excellence, recognition, and service.

Every March 19, employers, certification boards, education facilities, and healthcare providers celebrate nurses. This annual event emphasises the value of professional certification, which helps ensure high-quality patient care and encourages lifelong learning among nurses.

