Hyderabad Man Missing in Dubai Since February 2019, Father Approaches Central Govt for Help

Hyderabad, February 22: A Hyderabad resident on Saturday sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs, headed by S Jaishankar, to find his missing son, Azmathullah Shareef, who had been working in Dubai. Speaking to ANI, Asadullah Shareef, the father of the missing person stated that Azmathullah went missing in February 2019 and the family was still awaiting a word from him.

"My son Azmathullah went to Dubai in the year 2009 for work and was staying there since then. We were in regular contact over the years. In 2015, Azmathullah came to India on vacation and later returned to Dubai. Last year, I had an accident, and he told me that he will try to return but we lost contact with him," said Asadullah Shareef. Bengaluru Man’s Missing Alaskan Malamute Dog Worth Rs 8 Crore Found!.

"When we contacted his Dubai office they said Azmathullah is not reporting for work. He went missing in February 2019 and till now we are waiting for his call. We do not know where he is and in what condition he is in?" he added.

Ghani has urged the Central government and the Indian Embassy in Dubai to trace his son Azmathullah and bring him back to India safely.