Hyderabad, May 31: In what appears be a suicide pact, four members of a family killed themselves near Nadergul on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

A couple and their two daughters jumped into a lake in Kurmalguda, Ranga Reddy district, late on Monday night

The bodies of Quddus Pasha (37), Fatima (28), Mehar (9) and Firdous Begum (6) were pulled out from the lake.

They were suspected to have consumed poisonous substances before jumping into the lake. On noticing this, locals pulled out Quddus Pasha and Mehar from the lake. However, both had already succumbed. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Smashes 9-Year-Old Boy's Head With Brick After Tiff in Madrasa.

Police launched a search operation for the other two persons but could not find them. Their bodies were retrieved from the lake on Tuesday.

A police officer said the bodies of all four were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Relatives said financial problems might have driven the family to the extreme.

Quddus had borrowed money from some people and could not repay it.

A few hours before the suicide, he had requested a relative to lend Rs 10,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).