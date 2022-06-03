Hyderabad, June 3: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly molested and gang-raped in a Mercedes car by five minor boys in Hyderabad, According to reports, the accused are Class XI and XII students belonging to influential families. Sources from the police said that an MLA's son is also involved in the incident.

According to a report in India Today, a case in this regard was registered on June 1 at the Jubilee Hills police station. The police have launched an investigation in order to verify the facts of the case. The alleged incident took place on Saturday, May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad when the girl was returning home after a pub get-together. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Involvement in Late Singer's Death, Says 'Moose Wala Was Murdered for Revenge'.

The accused offered the girl to drop her home. Post which, the girl got into the vehicle which had three to four youngsters. "When the car stopped at an isolated location in the darkness, the youngsters violated her one after the other," an officer privy to the investigation said, reports The Hindu.

At first, cops had booked a case under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. However after the victim was sent for medical examination, the police made changes to the case and added section 376 (gang rape) of IPC. Mumbai Shocker: Unidentified Man Found Murdered in Kalwa, Anchor Tattoo on His Body Leads Cops To Arrest Killers.

A senior police official said that an MLA's son and the chairman of a minority board were present at the party that the victim attended. He also said that the two had accompanied the girl. Unfortunately, the victim was able to identify and name only one of the five accused, who is also a minor.

"However since the crime was committed in the night, the video footage could not give us details," an officer said.

