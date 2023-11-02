In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, three men on a bullet allegedly ambushed a Banaras Hindu University student walking with her male friend on the BHU campus in Varanasi. The three accused forcibly kissed the IIT student in broad daylight before stripping her and recording the act. The accused even held the BHU student captive for nearly 10 to 15 minutes. After the incident came to light, hundreds of students of IIT BHU took to the streets and staged a protest against the accused. BHU Shocker: Banaras Hindu University Student, Her Classmate Thrashed and Sexually Harassed by Bike-Borne Miscreants; FIR Registered.

BHU Student Harassed in Varanasi

Three men on a bullet ambushed an IIT BHU student walking with her male friend in BHU campus, Varanasi. The men forcibly kissed the girl student, undressed and recorded her. She was held captive for 10-15 minutes. Hundreds of students of IIT BHU are now staging protest. pic.twitter.com/UVqTlHhAYc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 2, 2023

IIT Student Molested on BHU Campus

BHU कैम्पस में छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ के आरोपों के बीच IIT BHU के छात्र धरने पर बैठे, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर उठाये सवाल. pic.twitter.com/9oNfWBfrkr — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) November 2, 2023

