Kanpur, June 12: Dr Mukesh Sharma, a professor who is an air quality expert with the civil engineering department of IIT-Kanpur, has been appointed as an honorary member of WHO's Global Air Pollution and Health Technical Advisory Group (GAPH-TAG).

The IIT-Kanpur communique said that members of this group are selected across the world and appointed by the Director-General of WHO. It is an advisory group that provides technical guidance and support on air pollution and health issues to achieve Sustainable Development Goals set by WHO, by the member countries.

Professor Sharma has been associated with WHO, Geneva, International Council for Clean Transport, Clean Air Asia United National Environmental Programme, Bangkok, and World Bank. He will be part of this group on Intervention and Policies for control of air pollution in 194 member countries. He has rigorous research experience in policy engagement.

